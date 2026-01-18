'Happy Patel': Vir Das says Aamir Khan is 'tough taskmaster'

Vir Das , who stars in Happy Patel: Khatarnaak Jasoos , recently opened up about working with Aamir Khan . The Bollywood superstar has backed the film under his banner, Aamir Khan Productions. In a chat with NDTV, Das revealed that he hadn't spoken to Khan for 10 years before reaching out to him for this project. Das co-directed the film with Kavi Shastri.

Call details Das's 1st call to Khan in a decade Das said, "I called up Aamir after 12 years of Delhi Belly, and I hadn't spoken to him for 10 years." "He took my call, gave me a meeting in six days...he's a very tough taskmaster when it comes to story." "He will not let you shoot the film until you've really cracked the story and the script is really doing what he really wants it to do in terms of serving every character and laughs."

Production insights Khan's involvement in 'Happy Patel: Khatarnaak Jasoos' Das further revealed that Khan was heavily involved in the script development process. "We spent a lot of time on drafts, and drafts which he worked with us on as well, and gave us notes." "Kavi and I went on a test shoot and shot four-five scenes, and cut them together. When he was confident that we knew how to direct...then we got to shoot the film," Das said.

Advertisement

Performance praise Das praised Khan's performance in 'Happy Patel' When Khan finally appeared on set, Das said it was a "joy" to watch him work. He described Khan's role as an extended cameo, adding that it was the "craziest thing he has ever done." "It is ridiculously funny what he's done... He takes notes, he improvises, and tries crazy things, which is what you want in a comedy," Das added.

Advertisement