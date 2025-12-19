'Happy Patel' trailer: Vir Das is a quirky NRI spy

The much-awaited trailer of the spy comedy Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos was released on Friday. Co-directed and headlined by Vir Das , the film is creating a buzz for its unique take on the spy genre and Imran Khan 's return to cinema after a long hiatus. The movie introduces us to a "perfectly imperfect" spy named Happy Patel who often finds himself in bizarre situations despite his best efforts.

Trailer highlights It subverts spy genre expectations The trailer of Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos features a polished, international setting that contrasts with Patel's mission in the chaotic streets of Goa. The film humorously plays with the "India is not for beginners" meme as Patel, an NRI struggling spy, attempts to blend into local culture while being chased by the Goa Police and other mysterious entities. It is co-written by Das and Amogh Ranadive.

Team reunion 'Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos' reunites 'Delhi Belly' team A major highlight of the film is the reunion of Aamir Khan, Das, and Khan, who were part of the 2011 cult classic Delhi Belly. The trailer also features Mona Singh in a fierce new avatar, while Kavi Shastri and Sharib Hashmi are also part of the ensemble. Mithila Palkar plays the female lead. In a special cameo appearance, Aamir adds an extra layer of quirkiness to the film with his long curly hair and yellow-tinted sunglasses.