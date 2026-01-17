'Happy Patel': Why Vir Das rewrote script after watching 'Pathaan'

Vir Das recently made his directorial debut with Happy Patel: Khatarnaak Jasoos . In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, he revealed that the success of films like Pathaan and Tiger 3 influenced his decision to rewrite the script for his project. He said, "When I started pitching it, people asked how an Indian spy film would work. Then, I saw Pathaan and Tiger come and go."

Das's perspective 'Comedy is counter-culture; mainstream culture has to exist...' Das further elaborated on his thoughts, saying, "I realized this was becoming a 'thing.'" "Comedy is counter-culture; mainstream culture has to exist for counter-culture to exist." "Now that the mainstream spy genre is the 'it' genre in Indian cinema, it is time for the comedy version of it." "Two years ago, maybe after Pathaan or Tiger 3, I decided to rewrite the whole script."

Directorial debut Das's meticulous approach to 'Happy Patel' Das also spoke about the pressure of directing a film that features Aamir Khan. "Of course, I am nervous. I have watched my film 800 times to make sure every footstep and bullet sound is right." He added that Khan's rigorous process of conducting test screenings helped him fine-tune the film. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos also stars Mithila Palkar and Mona Singh in pivotal roles. It also marks Imran Khan's comeback in a cameo.

