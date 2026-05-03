Virani family lunch turns awkward after Nandini meets Niyati
Entertainment
In the latest Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi episode, the Virani family heads out for lunch, but things get awkward when Nandini unexpectedly runs into Niyati at the restaurant.
The surprise meeting, sparked by a messy aam rass accident, leaves Karan and Tulsi worried about how Nandini will react to Rio being around.
Mihir reassures Tulsi about future
While most of the family enjoys their meal, Mihir tries to reassure Tulsi about their future.
Meanwhile, Reyansh and Niyati watch the family from a distance, leading both to reflect on their own choices.
The episode wraps up with a cliffhanger about what all this means for Tulsi and the Viranis going forward.