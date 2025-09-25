With $231M brand value, Virat Kohli tops celebrity rankings again 

The brand endorsement portfolios and social media presence of India's top 25 celebrities, spanning both film and sports worlds, have accumulated a staggering brand value of $2 billion in 2024. This marks an impressive growth of over 8.6% from the previous year, as per a report by Kroll. Cricketer Virat Kohli continued to reign supreme with a brand value of $231.1 million, followed by actors Ranveer Singh ($170.7 million) and Shah Rukh Khan ($145.7 million).

Brand value decline Singh's brand value takes a hit The top 3 remain the same as last year. Despite being one of the top five stars, Singh's endorsements dropped by 10%, resulting in a 16% decrease in his overall brand value. The actor has co-owned Bold Care, a men's sexual health and wellness brand, and SuperYou, a protein food and supplements brand. He also owns a 50% stake in packaged food startup Elite Mindset.

Brand value shifts Akshay Kumar drops to 6th position Actor Akshay Kumar has dropped from rank four to six this year, with a 3% decline in his overall brand value. Meanwhile, actor Alia Bhatt is at number four and Deepika Padukone at seven. The report also revealed that only nine women made it to the top 25 celebrities' list, still an improvement from eight last year.

New entrants Other big gainers this year Among the big gainers, actor Rashmika Mandanna ($58.9 million) jumped to rank 15 from 20 last year. Kriti Sanon ($44.8 million) moved up to rank 19 from 27, and Tamannaah Bhatia ($40.4 million) ranked 21 as compared to 28 last year. Cricketer Jasprit Bumrah ($38.1 million) also saw a significant rise in brand value, moving from rank 41 to 22 this year.

Brand value consistency Kohli's continued relevance for brands Kohli's continued relevance for brands is highlighted by his recent achievement of becoming the fastest batter to score 14,000 runs in one-day internationals during the Champions Trophy clash against Pakistan in Dubai this February. Among sportspersons, Sachin Tendulkar commands enduring appeal with a brand value of $112.2 million, ranking fifth this year, up from last year's eighth. His partnerships with brands like Reddit, Rajhans Realty, and fintech firm Kissht have contributed to this growth.