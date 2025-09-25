Next Article
Zubeen Garg's death probe: Assam Police raid homes of organizers
Entertainment
Assamese singer Zubeen Garg's death in Singapore last week has led to a major investigation.
On Thursday, Assam Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) raided the homes of Shyamkanu Mahanta—the main organizer of the festival where Garg died—as well as Garg's manager and sound recordist in Guwahati.
The goal: find out what really happened on September 19.
Mahanta banned from organizing events
Assam's Chief Minister has now banned Mahanta from organizing future events and said the government won't sponsor his programs anymore.
He also promised that if needed, the case could go to the CBI for a deeper probe, urging everyone to trust the ongoing investigation.