Virender Sehwag's kids warned him against hosting 'Rise and Fall'
What's the story
Former cricketer Virender Sehwag is all set to host the second season of the reality show Rise and Fall. However, in an interview with News18 Showsha, he revealed that his initial response to the offer was a firm "no." The 47-year-old explained that his kids warned him, saying, "You know what happens there. There are fights and arguments."
Family concerns
'So I said this is also a challenge'
Sehwag shared, "When the promo released, my kids didn't know."
"They were like, 'Dad, you will host a show. Why are you doing this? It is not good for you.'"
"So I said this is also a challenge. It is an opportunity," he said.
"Let's host and see what happens. But thanks to the Amazon and MX Player team who convinced me for this."
Resolution
'When the offer came, my 1st reaction was...'
Sehwag revealed that his initial reaction to the hosting offer was a "no."
He said, "When the offer came, my first reaction was, 'No, I cannot host.'"
"Then they showed some clips of the shows. Then they said, 'Sir, this is not live. It is recorded. Don't worry. Whatever your concerns are, we will see.'"
"So, it is a challenge for me. Let's see. I have got so much support from the team. So, hopefully, I will do well."
New trend
'No one thought that a cricketer can host a show'
Sehwag also spoke about the increasing trend of cricketers entering the entertainment industry.
He mentioned that earlier there were no such opportunities for cricketers.
"Earlier, no one thought that a cricketer can host a show. The first cricketer who hosted the show was Sourav Ganguly, who did Dada Giri."
"Then Dada is doing Bigg Boss Bengali. So, those opportunities are coming in now."
Meanwhile, Rise and Fall 2 will premiere on Prime Video on Saturday.