'Rise and Fall' S02: Contestants, premiere details, and more
What's the story
The highly anticipated second season of the reality show Rise and Fall will premiere on September 26. The new season will be hosted by former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag, replacing Ashneer Grover from the first season. Produced by Banijay Asia, this edition will feature 15 contestants competing for 42 days. Here's everything to know about the captive reality show.
Show changes
Where to watch the show
Contestants are divided into two groups: Rulers and Workers.
The Rulers live in a luxurious house, while the Workers reside in the basement.
However, these roles can change based on contestants' decisions and performance.
The show will be available for free on Prime Video and the MX Player Android app from September 26, with episodes dropping daily at noon.
Contestants
Confirmed contestants, past prize money
Several contestants have been confirmed for the second season of Rise and Fall.
They are Swara Bhasker, Shehzad Poonawalla, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Karan Patel, Tej Pratap Yadav, and Gautam Gulati, among others.
Siwet Tomar, Kajal Raghwani, and Sara Gurpal have also been confirmed.
The show's format revolves around power dynamics, strategy, and constantly shifting hierarchies.
The first season was won by television actor Arjun Bijlani, who took home ₹28.1L in prize money.