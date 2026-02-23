'Virushka' to 'Virosh': Internet blends Rashmika-Vijay's names ahead of wedding

Their journey started while filming Geetha Govindam, where sparks flew both on and off screen. They teamed up again for Dear Comrade, with Vijay supporting Rashmika through her breakup with Rakshit Shetty. From airport spottings to matching vacation posts in the Maldives and Rome, rumors kept swirling—even though they insisted they were just friends.

From rumored relationship to confirmed couple

Things got more obvious when Ranbir Kapoor nudged Rashmika to call Vijay during Animal promotions—fans loved it.

Over the years, both hinted at being in relationships but stayed coy about details.

Just days before their wedding, the actors took to social media to confirm they were taking the next step in their relationship.