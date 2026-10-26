Virwani learned acting on sets during 12-year journey, not classes
Entertainment
Tanuj Virwani says he picked up acting skills on the job instead of through formal classes.
Reflecting on his 12-year journey, he shared that both wins and setbacks early in his career taught him a lot.
Virwani balances OTT roles and fatherhood
For Tanuj, film sets became his classroom. He credits co-actors and every project for shaping him.
He also feels OTT platforms gave his career fresh direction with deeper roles.
Now juggling work with family life as a dad, he says staying passionate about acting helps him handle all the ups and downs: "You do it for the love of the art and the craft. Everything else is secondary."