Vishal Aditya Singh eliminated from 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15'
What's the story
Actor Vishal Aditya Singh has become the first contestant to be eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. The elimination was announced during the Sunday episode (August 9). Singh was part of the old contestants' team and was in the bottom three with Ruhaanika Dhawan and Rubina Dilaik. He lost a snake-based stunt to Dhawan and Dilaik, leading to his exit from the show.
Stunt details
Here's what the elimination stunt entailed
The elimination stunt required the contestants to step inside a glass box filled with snakes. They had to identify the snakes based on pictures they had seen earlier.
Each correct identification helped them in the game.
While Singh was able to identify three snakes, Dhawan and Dilaik identified four and five respectively, securing their place in the show.
Fan reactions
Fans upset over Singh's exit
Singh's fans were disappointed with his elimination and took to social media to express their feelings.
One user on X wrote, "Vishal Aditya Singh is really an entertainer! He didn't deserve to go first! #KKK."
Another user said, "Omg! This is really sad. Wish he had stayed longer."
Past performance
Singh was earlier part of 'KKK 11'
Singh was a finalist in the 11th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi.
He competed against Divyanka Tripathi and Arjun Bijlani but had to abort the finale stunt, finishing as the second runner-up.
The current season, hosted by Rohit Shetty, started on August 1 and features Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Jasmin Bhasin, and Avinash Mishra, among others.
New episodes air on Saturdays and Sundays on Colors and JioHotstar.