'Bolo Jai Shree Ram': Why Vishal Singh attacked Asim Riaz
What's the story
The online feud between Bigg Boss 13 contestants actor Vishal Aditya Singh and model-rapper Asim Riaz is getting uglier. The latest exchange began after Riaz slammed Singh for commenting on Himanshi Khurana's alleged conversion during her relationship with the rapper. Riaz took a jibe at Singh's infamous frying pan incident with his ex-girlfriend Madhurima Tuli and asked him to stop "chanting" his name everywhere. Now, Singh has hit back at Riaz.
Singh's response
Singh slammed Riaz's singing skills, mental health
Singh took to Instagram on Thursday to respond to Riaz's comments.
He wrote, "Ex Bigg Boss contestant...bas yahi hai aapki pehchan aur yahi reh jaayenge aap. Toh Asim bhai please keep calm aur bolo Jai Shree Ram."
He further slammed Riaz, remarking on his mental health and career.
"Psychiatrist ka number yaad se send kar diyo. Main tujhe Suresh Wadkar music school ka number send karta hu aur ek gym ka coupon bhi uske saath."
Social media reaction
Khurana reacted to Singh's post
Singh's post has gone viral on social media. Khurana, who was Riaz's ex-girlfriend, also commented on Singh's post.
She wrote, "Apko bhi kya pdi thi podcast me jake bolne ki, zaroorat nahi thi podcast me bolne ki."
Singh's comments
More on Singh's thoughts about Khurana, Riaz
Singh earlier spoke about Khurana's religious conversion claims and her breakup with Riaz during an interview with Bollywood Bubble.
He questioned why the couple didn't end their relationship earlier if the alleged conversion discussion had happened at the beginning.
The actor further said that he shares a closer bond with Khurana and intends to maintain his equation with her.