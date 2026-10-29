Vishal Bhardwaj, Shaunak Sen-backed production fund picks Ladakhi winner
What's the story
Stenzin Tankyong's debut feature, Kakthet (Idiot), set in the remote high-altitude region of Ladakh, has won the first-ever feature film co-production fund by Humans of Cinema and Safarnaama Pictures. The film was selected from nearly 400 entries after a rigorous screening process. The fund is worth ₹40 lakh, reported Variety India.
Global recognition
Previous accolades of 'Kakthet'
Before winning the co-production fund, Kakthet had already caught the eye of the global industry.
It bagged the Co-Production Features Grant at WAVES Film Bazaar (2025) and was selected as one of 30 projects at the 2026 Asian Project Market.
The fund was launched by Humans of Cinema founder Harshit Bansal and Safarnaama Pictures founder Nazim Momin.
Filmmakers Vishal Bhardwaj and Shaunak Sen serve as mentors, with Sen also executive producing Kakthet.
Production team
Meet the producers
Kakthet is financed by Ritu Sarin and Rajesh Thanickan, along with French co-producers La Belle Affaire Productions.
Sarin, a filmmaker and producer with over 30 years of experience, has co-founded White Crane Films and the Dharamshala International Film Festival.
Thanickan's credits include Santosh (2024), Homebound (2025), and Our Share of Sand (2026).
Film's premise
Story of 'Kakthet'
Kakthet tells the story of a struggling government school and its dependent community.
The plot revolves around a reluctant grade 10 student who has never passed an exam, forcing teachers to save the school by saving this one student.
Tankyong has been making films that showcase Ladakh's stories and culture.
His short films Sekool (2019) and Last Days of Summer (2023) have been screened at various international festivals.
Meanwhile, the screenplay of Kakthet is currently in its fourth draft.