Vishal Bhardwaj, Shaunak Sen-backed production fund picks Ladakhi winner

Before winning the co-production fund, Kakthet had already caught the eye of the global industry.

It bagged the Co-Production Features Grant at WAVES Film Bazaar (2025) and was selected as one of 30 projects at the 2026 Asian Project Market.

The fund was launched by Humans of Cinema founder Harshit Bansal and Safarnaama Pictures founder Nazim Momin.

Filmmakers Vishal Bhardwaj and Shaunak Sen serve as mentors, with Sen also executive producing Kakthet.