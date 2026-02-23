Vishal Bhardwaj, Shah Rukh Khan to collaborate soon? Director reveals
What's the story
Renowned filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj recently expressed his desire to collaborate with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Speaking to ANI, the director revealed that he often discusses potential projects with Khan and even shared a script during the making of O'Romeo. "I think it (collaboration) has to happen. I talk to Shah Rukh so many times throughout the year for multiple stories," said Bhardwaj, adding that Khan always responds positively to his messages.
Director's admiration
'There has to be something beautiful in him...': Bhardwaj
Bhardwaj further praised Khan, saying, "Who doesn't love Shah Rukh Khan? Let me put it that way. Everyone loves him." He added, "And there has to be something so beautiful in him as a person, also, that makes him Shah Rukh Khan." "I had even sent him a story during O'Romeo, and he always says, 'There should be a film that we do together."
Film details
About 'O'Romeo' and Khan's upcoming film
Bhardwaj's latest film, O'Romeo, stars Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in lead roles. The movie also features Disha Patani, Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia, Farida Jalal, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Aruna Irani, Resh Lamba, and Rahul Deshpande. It was released on February 13. Meanwhile, Khan will be seen in King. Directed by Siddharth Anand, it will release on December 24, 2026.