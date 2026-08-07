Vishal Bhardwaj to make film on Tarun Tejpal case
What's the story
Acclaimed filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj is set to make a film on the Tarun Tejpal rape case, reported Variety India. The decision comes after the Bombay High Court convicted former Tehelka editor Tejpal of rape and sentenced him to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment. The court's ruling overturned a previous Goa sessions court acquittal, which had found Tejpal not guilty in 2021.
Creative catalyst
'Perfect case for a 'Rashomon'-style narrative'
Bhardwaj, known for his Shakespeare adaptations Maqbool, Omkara, and Haider, was in Goa for the hearing.
He revealed to the outlet that he has read the Goa trial court's 527-page judgment multiple times.
The director said, "The contradiction between the two judgments makes it a perfect case for a Rashomon-style narrative."
Legal intricacies
'It's a very important case for society'
Bhardwaj was drawn to the case because of its intricate legal details.
He said, "As they say, the devil lies in the detail."
"How do you expect people to go through the tiring, dry legal language of a 500-plus-page court judgment?"
"I have gone through the minutest details. I have read the judgment many times and am still grappling with it."
"It's a very important case for society."
Dispassionate observer
His approach will be that of a dispassionate observer
Bhardwaj stressed that his perspective on the case is still evolving.
He said, "It's too early for me to make up my mind on what the film is about."
"But I'm very clear that the approach must be that of a dispassionate observer, like a true film journalist, if I may say so."
He added that any crime with multiple viewpoints should be approached without preconceived ideas or bias.
Film details
Casting brief and production details
Bhardwaj has set a unique brief for casting. He wants the actor to be unaware of the crime and approach it as fiction.
The project is being produced by Bhardwaj with a leading Bollywood studio, whose name he did not disclose.
Despite his expertise in Shakespearean adaptations, Bhardwaj humbly said, "I'm blessed by the almighty himself; otherwise, how could an average student from a small town become an authority on Shakespearean adaptations?"
Case background
Know more about the Tejpal case
The Tejpal case dates back to 2013 when he was arrested after a junior colleague accused him of sexual assault.
The Goa sessions court had acquitted him in 2021, a verdict challenged by the state.
On Thursday, the Bombay High Court called the trial court judgment "perverse" and used the complainant's testimony, CCTV footage, and Tejpal's own apology emails as evidence of guilt.
He has said he will appeal to the Supreme Court.