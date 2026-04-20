How Vishal Bhardwaj's 'personal angst' shaped 'O'Romeo'

Acclaimed filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj has revealed that his latest film, O'Romeo, allowed him to express his personal struggles through its protagonist. The director, known for films such as Maqbool and Omkara, said he deliberately chose to depict his inner turmoil in the film. The movie stars Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri .

Personal touch 'O'Romeo' allowed me to express my personal angst: Bhardwaj Bhardwaj told PTI, "I tried to add my own feelings of frustration in it. For example, there are people you can't confront in real life, so how do you express that anger? We can't say or do anything, so I thought of showing it in cinema." "O'Romeo gave me a chance to explore my personal angst." The film is based on the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by Hussain Zaidi.

Violence in cinema Is violence in cinema a new trend? Bhardwaj also spoke about the presence of violence in storytelling, saying it has always been a part of narratives and is not a new trend. He said, "There is toxicity and hyper masculinity in society, and that's what we see in our films." "In our country, even in the Mahabharat, if you read it closely, you'll find a lot of violence, so it's been there from the beginning, it's in our genes."

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Film critique His thoughts on Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar' The director also shared his thoughts on Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar. "I've watched the first part of Dhurandhar, and I liked it a lot. I haven't seen the second one, but I've heard so much that I'm afraid to even look at it," he said, without elaborating further. The Dhurandhar series has been lauded for its world-building, technical quality, music, and acting, but some have criticized its violence and political messages.

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