Vishal confirms Kamaraj film officially dropped over creative, budget issues
Vishnuu Vishal just shared some disappointing news: his much-anticipated film with director Arunraja Kamaraj is officially off.
After nearly a year of prep, including 10 months of hard work, Vishnuu said they had to drop the project because of "creative differences with the director, along with budgeting issues."
He admitted it was a tough call for both him and Kamaraj, and any legal stuff will take time to sort out.
Vishal focuses on 'Irandu Vaanam'
The movie was supposed to be a big-budget, family-friendly sports-action drama (think boxing or bouncers), but not many plot details were ever revealed.
Now, Vishnuu is moving on. He's focusing on his next film Irandu Vaanam and is also producing Yellow Yellow Dirty Fellow, plus he teased that another "unique" project announcement is coming soon.