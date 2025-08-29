'Mark Antony' actor Vishal is now engaged to Sai Dhanshika

Tamil actor Vishal Krishna Reddy, also known by his mononym Vishal, got engaged to actor Sai Dhanshika on his 47th birthday. The engagement was a low-key affair that took place at Vishal's Anna Nagar residence in Chennai on Friday. The couple exchanged rings in the presence of their close friends and family members.

Social media post Vishal shared pictures from the ceremony Vishal, known for films like Mark Antony and Rathnam, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a few pictures from the intimate ceremony. He wrote, "Thank u all u darlings from every nook and corner of this universe for wishing and blessing me on my special birthday." "Happy to share the good news of my #engagement that happened today with @SaiDhanshika amidst our families. feeling positive and blessed. Seeking your blessings and good vibes as always."

Love story Couple has been close friends for over 15 years Vishal and Dhanshika have been close friends for over 15 years. They made their relationship official during the audio launch of Dhanshika's upcoming film Yogi Da, where Vishal was one of the chief guests. The engagement announcement was shared on social media on the day it happened. Despite not having worked together in films, their bond has only grown stronger over the years.