Vishal Jethwa reveals reaction to 'Homebound' being India's Oscar entry

Vishal Jethwa, who plays Chandan in Neeraj Ghaywan 's Homebound , was taken aback when it was revealed that the film is India's official entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 2026 Oscars. Speaking to CNN-News18, he said he didn't expect this while working on the project. "Honestly, we did not expect this. It's a miracle," he said.

Reaction Jethwa's initial disbelief and emotional moment Jethwa said he was initially in disbelief when he heard the news. "I was, of course, happy, but I was also in disbelief." "I was thinking, 'Is it really happening? Hope it's not fake news.' Then I realized that it is true. It took time for me to process it." He added that his parents were emotional when they heard the news.

Team response 'Homebound' director and co-star's reactions Jethwa revealed that Ghaywan was also in disbelief. "Neeraj sir could not believe that this has happened. He is still nervous." He also shared how his co-star Ishaan Khatter reacted to the news. "When it was announced that Homebound has become India's official entry for the Oscars, Ishaan was in a flight." "He received multiple messages," he said.

Personal milestone Jethwa's 1st call to Karan Johar Jethwa revealed that he called filmmaker Karan Johar for the first time after the announcement. "It was for the first time that I called Karan sir." "Before that, I had only spoken to him via text messages. I called him up, he was very happy." "He wished me luck. It was a lovely day," he added.

