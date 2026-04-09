Vishal Jethwa prepares for action film after 'Homebound'

While Jethwa didn't reveal much about the upcoming project, he did share insights into his physical preparation. Mid-Day quoted him saying, "I'm training for movement and action sequences. We're focusing a lot on pull strength and grip endurance." The idea is to make every action look effortless on screen. His daily workouts combine weighted calisthenics with high-rep bodyweight exercises.

Recovery focus

Recovery is just as important, says Jethwa

Jethwa also emphasized the importance of recovery in his training routine. He said, "Recovery is just as important because the training load is quite high." "It's not just about doing action, it's about sustaining it through long shooting hours." This isn't Jethwa's first foray into action; he previously played an antagonist in Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 2 (2019).