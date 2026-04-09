Vishal Jethwa prepares for action film after 'Homebound'
What's the story
After receiving acclaim for his role in Homebound (2025), Vishal Jethwa is now gearing up for an action-packed project. The actor, who has reportedly signed Shakti Shalini, recently shared a glimpse of his rigorous workout regime. He has earlier posted a picture of his calloused hands after completing 105 pull-ups in one session!
Training details
Training for movement and action sequences
While Jethwa didn't reveal much about the upcoming project, he did share insights into his physical preparation. Mid-Day quoted him saying, "I'm training for movement and action sequences. We're focusing a lot on pull strength and grip endurance." The idea is to make every action look effortless on screen. His daily workouts combine weighted calisthenics with high-rep bodyweight exercises.
Recovery focus
Recovery is just as important, says Jethwa
Jethwa also emphasized the importance of recovery in his training routine. He said, "Recovery is just as important because the training load is quite high." "It's not just about doing action, it's about sustaining it through long shooting hours." This isn't Jethwa's first foray into action; he previously played an antagonist in Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 2 (2019).