Vishal's directorial debut 'Magudam' gets a release date
What's the story
Actor Vishal has finally announced the release date of his much-anticipated directorial debut, Magudam. The film is set to hit theaters worldwide on August 14, with its trailer being launched on Friday, August 7. Sharing new posters of the film (titled Makutam in Telugu), Vishal wrote on X, "The Crown is Ready!! #Magudam/ #Makutam Trailer from August 7th & releasing worldwide on August 14th."
Teaser insight
'Magudam' teaser was released in June
The teaser for Magudam, released on June 14, gave a sneak peek into Vishal's ambitious action drama.
The actor is seen in various avatars: a corporate employee, a gangster, and an aging assassin, suggesting a story that spans different timelines or identities.
The teaser also introduced Anjali and Dushara Vijayan, who play pivotal roles in the film.
Twitter Post
See Vishal's post
The Crown is Ready !!#Magudam /#Makutam Trailer from August 7th & releasing Worldwide on August 14th#DirectorVishal#SGF99#MagudamTrailerFromAug7th#MagudamReleaseOnAug14thpic.twitter.com/YLJ0x9EjY9— Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) August 5, 2026
Production insights
More about the film
Magudam is Vishal's first directorial venture.
The project was initially launched with filmmaker Ravi Arasu as the director, but Vishal took over midway through production.
Despite this change, Arasu continues to be credited with the story.
The film also stars John Vijay, Ajay, and Vamsi Krishna in key roles, with music by GV Prakash Kumar.
Super Good Films is producing Magudam as its 99th production.
Director dispute
Rumors of fallout between Vishal and Arasu
After the directorial change, rumors of a fallout between Vishal and Arasu surfaced.
However, FEFSI (Film Employees Federation of South India) president RK Selvamani later clarified that the issue had been resolved amicably.
Speaking to The Times of India, he said the misunderstanding had been addressed and that Arasu had voluntarily stepped away from directing the project.