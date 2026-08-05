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Home / News / Entertainment News / Vishal's directorial debut 'Magudam' gets a release date
Vishal's directorial debut 'Magudam' gets a release date
'Magudam' will release on August 14

Vishal's directorial debut 'Magudam' gets a release date

By Apoorva Rastogi
Aug 05, 2026
04:24 pm
What's the story

Actor Vishal has finally announced the release date of his much-anticipated directorial debut, Magudam. The film is set to hit theaters worldwide on August 14, with its trailer being launched on Friday, August 7. Sharing new posters of the film (titled Makutam in Telugu), Vishal wrote on X, "The Crown is Ready!! #Magudam/ #Makutam Trailer from August 7th & releasing worldwide on August 14th."

Teaser insight

'Magudam' teaser was released in June

The teaser for Magudam, released on June 14, gave a sneak peek into Vishal's ambitious action drama.

The actor is seen in various avatars: a corporate employee, a gangster, and an aging assassin, suggesting a story that spans different timelines or identities.

The teaser also introduced Anjali and Dushara Vijayan, who play pivotal roles in the film.

Twitter Post

See Vishal's post

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Production insights

More about the film

Magudam is Vishal's first directorial venture.

The project was initially launched with filmmaker Ravi Arasu as the director, but Vishal took over midway through production.

Despite this change, Arasu continues to be credited with the story.

The film also stars John Vijay, Ajay, and Vamsi Krishna in key roles, with music by GV Prakash Kumar.

Super Good Films is producing Magudam as its 99th production.

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Director dispute

Rumors of fallout between Vishal and Arasu

After the directorial change, rumors of a fallout between Vishal and Arasu surfaced.

However, FEFSI (Film Employees Federation of South India) president RK Selvamani later clarified that the issue had been resolved amicably.

Speaking to The Times of India, he said the misunderstanding had been addressed and that Arasu had voluntarily stepped away from directing the project.

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