Vishal's directorial debut 'Magudam' gets a release date

Magudam is Vishal's first directorial venture.

The project was initially launched with filmmaker Ravi Arasu as the director, but Vishal took over midway through production.

Despite this change, Arasu continues to be credited with the story.

The film also stars John Vijay, Ajay, and Vamsi Krishna in key roles, with music by GV Prakash Kumar.

Super Good Films is producing Magudam as its 99th production.