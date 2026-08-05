Vishal's directorial debut 'Magudam' set for August 14 release
Entertainment
Vishal is stepping behind the camera for the first time with Magudam, which now releases worldwide on August 14 (after a short delay from July).
He dropped the news on X, sharing fresh posters and writing, "The Crown is Ready!"
The Telugu version goes by Makutam, and the trailer arrives August 7.
Teaser shows Vishal in multiple roles
The teaser shows Vishal playing everything from a corporate guy to a gangster and even an aging assassin, so expect some layered storytelling.
Anjali and Dushara Vijayan join him in key roles.
Fun fact: Vishal took over directing mid-shoot from Ravi Arasu (who still gets story credit), with Super Good Films producing its 99th project.
Music comes from GV Prakash Kumar.