'Awarapan 2': Why producer chose Disha Patani opposite Emraan Hashmi

Bhatt said, "It's interesting to see Emraan and Disha on screen, firstly because I don't think they've been seen together on screen."

"Disha has a certain body of work. Over the years, I've just felt she has got a very charming face and a personality."

"From what she was and what we wanted for the role to be, and how this character would play out in the film, she was looking like a very good fit for it."