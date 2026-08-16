'Awarapan 2': Why producer chose Disha Patani opposite Emraan Hashmi
What's the story
Actor Disha Patani plays the female lead opposite Emraan Hashmi in the recent action-thriller Awarapan 2. The film, which hit theaters on August 14, is a sequel to Awarapan. In an interview with Zoom, producer and co-writer Vishesh Bhatt explained why he chose Patani. To recall, Hashmi was paired opposite Shriya Saran in Awarapan (2007).
Casting choice
Bhatt on choosing Patani
Bhatt said, "It's interesting to see Emraan and Disha on screen, firstly because I don't think they've been seen together on screen."
"Disha has a certain body of work. Over the years, I've just felt she has got a very charming face and a personality."
"From what she was and what we wanted for the role to be, and how this character would play out in the film, she was looking like a very good fit for it."
Role fit
'It's a very modern character'
Bhatt further said, "It is a very modern character, a contemporary character in another country."
"This character is not Shriya Saran. There is a deliberate contrast."
The film also stars Shabana Azmi, Suvinder Vicky, and Vijayant Kohli.
It's directed by Nitin Kakkar and features cinematography by Vishnu Rao.
Film synopsis
About 'Awarapan 2'
In Awarapan 2, Hashmi reprises his role as Shivam Pandit, a character he last played in the original film nearly two decades ago.
The sequel takes Shivam into the underworld after the death of Aliyah (Saran) in Awarapan.
The plot (minor spoilers ahead) follows Shivam's journey to Bangkok to rescue Aliyah (Myrah Shivan) and 40 other children from a child trafficking racket run by crime lord Amrit Singh's son Zoravar (Puran Gabbi).