Vishnu Manchu to lead Prabhu Deva's next film
What's the story
Telugu actor-producer Vishnu Manchu will headline an upcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual film directed by Prabhu Deva, reported IANS. The project, tentatively titled #VM24, is an action thriller and marks Manchu's debut in Tamil cinema. The announcement was made on Manchu's birthday on Monday.
Social media post
Film to go on floors soon
Deva took to his social media accounts to wish Manchu a happy birthday.
He wrote, "Happy Birthday, to my Hero and little Brother @iVishnuManchu (heart symbol)!. Making this celebration even more special and colorful with VM 24! PRABHU DEVA x VISHNU MANCHU #VM24 #PrabhuDeva."
The project is expected to go on floors soon.
Career highlights
Manchu and Deva's filmography
Manchu has predominantly worked in Telugu cinema with movies like Dhee, Denikaina Ready, Doosukeltha, and Ginna.
He was last seen in Kannappa, a mythological drama directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh.
Meanwhile, Deva is known for his acting, choreography, and direction.
He made his directorial debut with the Telugu movie Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana (2005) and went on to direct films like Pokkiri, Rowdy Rathore, and Wanted.
Language proficiency
Manchu is fluent in Tamil
Manchu's debut in Tamil cinema isn't surprising, as he was born and educated in Chennai.
He is fluent in Tamil and has spoken about his comfort with the language and culture of the city.
His upcoming project with Deva will give him an opportunity to take his work to Tamil audiences.