Vishnu Vishal: I don't see myself as a star yet
Entertainment
Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal recently shared that he doesn't see himself as a star yet—he feels real stardom is when people are actually waiting for your movies.
This year is extra special for him: he's welcoming his daughter Mira and getting ready for the release of Aaryan, a film named after his son.
On upcoming projects and production house
Known for thrillers like Ratsasan, Vishal is excited to make Aaryan stand out and says comedy projects help him unwind.
He's teaming up with directors Arunraja Kamaraj and Sathish Selvakumar to try different genres, while also making sure his production company avoids past delays.
Up next: a cop thriller featuring Vishal and Oho Enthan Baby starring his brother Rudra are both on the way.