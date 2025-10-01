Vishnu Vishal: I don't see myself as a star yet

On upcoming projects and production house

Known for thrillers like Ratsasan, Vishal is excited to make Aaryan stand out and says comedy projects help him unwind.

He's teaming up with directors Arunraja Kamaraj and Sathish Selvakumar to try different genres, while also making sure his production company avoids past delays.

Up next: a cop thriller featuring Vishal and Oho Enthan Baby starring his brother Rudra are both on the way.