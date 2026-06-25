Vishnu Vishal reveals battle with autoimmune condition: 'Some visible side-effects...' 

Message of hope

Vishal is hopeful for a speedy recovery

Vishal also expressed his hope for a speedy recovery. "I'm hopeful that my health will improve soon. Your concern has only encouraged me to take even better care of myself, and I'm truly grateful for every message and every bit of support." He concluded the note by saying that Gatta Kusthi 2 is now in its final week of promotions, and he can't wait for fans to experience the film in theaters on July 3.