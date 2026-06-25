Vishnu Vishal reveals battle with autoimmune condition: 'Some visible side-effects...'
What's the story
Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal, who is gearing up for the release of his film Gatta Kusthi 2, has revealed that he has been suffering from an autoimmune condition for the past three to four years. The actor shared this health update on social media on Thursday, thanking fans for their concern and support. "Hey everyone, first of all, thank you for all the love and concern you've shown through your comments and messages," he wrote.
Health update
'Many of you noticed that my face looks tired lately'
Vishal further explained that his recent tired appearance is due to the autoimmune condition and the side effects of the prescribed medication. "Many of you noticed that my face looks tired lately. The reason is that I've been dealing with an autoimmune condition for the last three to four years, and the prescribed medication I'm taking on and off has some visible side effects, including the bloating you've been noticing."
Professional dedication
'Your love has kept me going'
Despite his health issues, Vishal has continued to promote Gatta Kusthi 2, which also stars Aishwarya Lekshmi. He wrote, "This treatment is medically necessary, and my health has to come first. That said, your love, the work I believe in...have kept me going." "That's why I've continued showing up for the film promotions and for all of you."
Message of hope
Vishal is hopeful for a speedy recovery
Vishal also expressed his hope for a speedy recovery. "I'm hopeful that my health will improve soon. Your concern has only encouraged me to take even better care of myself, and I'm truly grateful for every message and every bit of support." He concluded the note by saying that Gatta Kusthi 2 is now in its final week of promotions, and he can't wait for fans to experience the film in theaters on July 3.