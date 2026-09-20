Vishwak Sen's 'Cult' to release on October 30
What's the story
Vishwak Sen, known for his unconventional roles in Tollywood, is all set to enthrall audiences with his upcoming action thriller Cult. The film, which he also directed and wrote, will be released in theaters on October 30. This announcement comes as a double treat for fans, as Sen is also headlining the political thriller Legacy, slated for release on December 4.
Film details
More about 'Cult'
Cult is touted to be India's first genuine slasher thriller, drawing inspiration from real-life incidents.
The film's first glimpse has already piqued audience interest, and the first single was well received.
The project will also feature Gayatri Bharadwaj as the female lead and Tarak Ponnappa in a pivotal role.
Other cast members include Murali Sharma, Srikanth Iyengar, Karthikeya, Anirudh Bhaskar, Yagnya Turlapati, Kabeer Bhartiya, and Chepuri Vivek.
Multilingual release
Film will be released in multiple languages
Apart from Telugu, Cult will also be released in Hindi, English, Japanese, and Spanish.
The dialogues are written by Tharun Bhascker, while Ravi Basrur is the music composer.
Arvind Vishwanathan is the cinematographer, and Ravi Teja Girijala is the editor.
Production designer Arvind Mule has created the film's detailed visual world.
Meanwhile, Sen was last seen in Funky, directed by K. V. Anudeep.