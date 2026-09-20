Vishwak Sen's 'Cult' to release on October 30

Cult is touted to be India's first genuine slasher thriller, drawing inspiration from real-life incidents.

The film's first glimpse has already piqued audience interest, and the first single was well received.

The project will also feature Gayatri Bharadwaj as the female lead and Tarak Ponnappa in a pivotal role.

Other cast members include Murali Sharma, Srikanth Iyengar, Karthikeya, Anirudh Bhaskar, Yagnya Turlapati, Kabeer Bhartiya, and Chepuri Vivek.