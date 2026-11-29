Vishwak Sen's 'Legacy' wrapped: Cast, plot, release date
What's the story
Vishwak Sen has announced that his upcoming political thriller Legacy has wrapped filming. The movie, directed by Saikiran Reddy Daida, was initially set for a December 4 release but will now hit theaters in February 2027. Sen shared the news on social media, stating that post-production is currently underway and preparations are being made for a worldwide theatrical release.
Film details
More about the film 'Legacy'
Legacy is Daida's second directorial venture after his critically acclaimed debut film Pindam.
The film is produced by Yeshwanth Daggumati and Daida under the banner of Kalaahi Media.
Set against a politically charged backdrop, Legacy explores the themes of power, ambition, family, love, and betrayal.
The story revolves around a reluctant heir who must navigate the consequences of his father's political legacy.
Cast and crew
Cast and crew of the drama
Sen will be seen in a new avatar in Legacy, while acclaimed actor Kay Kay Menon plays the antagonist. Ekta Rathod is the female lead.
The project also stars Rao Ramesh, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Mohan, Raja Ravindra, Rajeev Kanakala, Kalyani Natarajan, Ravi Kaale, and Amit Tiwari.
The technical team includes Govind Vasantha as music director and Jiju Sunny as cinematographer.
Meanwhile, Sen is currently seen in ENE Repeat.