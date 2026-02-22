Vishwak Sen's 'Cult' teaser: Goa party turns into survival game Entertainment Feb 22, 2026

The teaser for Vishwak Sen's new film "Cult" is out, giving us a peek into a group of friends who get exclusive passes to a Cult party in Goa after facing problems with entry and money.

What starts as a night out quickly spirals into chaos when the party morphs into a deadly survival game, hosted by the mysterious Jee Boom Ba.