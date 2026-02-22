Vishwak Sen's 'Cult' teaser: Goa party turns into survival game
Entertainment
The teaser for Vishwak Sen's new film "Cult" is out, giving us a peek into a group of friends who get exclusive passes to a Cult party in Goa after facing problems with entry and money.
What starts as a night out quickly spirals into chaos when the party morphs into a deadly survival game, hosted by the mysterious Jee Boom Ba.
Sen is the game master
Sen steps in as the ruthless Game Master, embracing the mayhem as violence erupts among the guests.
"Cult" features numerous newcomers alongside familiar names like Gayatri Bharadwaj and Murali Sharma—so expect plenty of surprises.
Sen is also the writer and director
Sen isn't just starring—he's also writing and directing.
Ravi Basrur is on music duty.
"Cult" will hit screens.