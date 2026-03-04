Vishwak Sen's 'Funky' heads to Netflix: All you need
Funky, a Telugu rom-com starring Vishwak Sen as a director trying to get his movie made, is heading to Netflix on March 13.
The film, directed by K.V. Anudeep and also featuring Kayadu Lohar, first hit theaters on February 13 and brings together chaos, romance, and some quirky filmmaking dreams.
Streaming details and language options
Netflix will stream Funky in five languages—Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi—on March 13, 2026 so you can catch it pretty much however you like.
The movie comes from Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas with music by Bheems Ceciroleo and a supporting cast that includes K Naresh and Easwari Rao.
Mixed reviews for the film
Reviews are mixed: Jalapathi Gudelli of Telugucinema.com called out its uneven comedy (2.25/5), while The Hans India thought it was decent for some "stress-free entertainer" (3/5).
The Indian Express was less impressed with the humor (2.5/5).
So if you're into lighthearted comedies—or just want something new for movie night—it might be worth a shot.