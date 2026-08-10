Suriya's 'Vishwanath and Sons': Cast, plot, release date
What's the story
After the recent success of Karuppu, actor Suriya is now gearing up for the release of Vishwanath and Sons. The film, directed by Venky Atluri, will hit theaters on August 14. It has completed its censor formalities and received a U/A certificate. The makers announced the certification through a new poster ahead of the film's theatrical release. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming project.
Film overview
Everything to know about the film
Vishwanath and Sons is a family drama that follows Sanjay Vishwanath, a wealthy international pistol shooter whose priorities change when his life transforms overnight.
The film also stars Mamitha Baiju as Maddy, along with an extensive supporting cast including Radikaa Sarathkumar, Raveena Tandon, Nasser, Sudha, and Raghu Babu, among others.
The movie reportedly has a runtime of 161 minutes.
Director's request
Atluri requests audiences to watch it with family
Atluri has described Vishwanath and Sons as a wholesome entertainer and requested audiences to watch it with their families.
"This isn't just a film for fans. Bring your mother, father, and your entire family. You'll walk out of the theater with a heart full of happiness," he said.
The film also marks a reunion between Suriya and composer GV Prakash Kumar after Soorarai Pottru.