Suriya's 'Vishwanath and Sons': Cast, plot, release date

Vishwanath and Sons is a family drama that follows Sanjay Vishwanath, a wealthy international pistol shooter whose priorities change when his life transforms overnight.

The film also stars Mamitha Baiju as Maddy, along with an extensive supporting cast including Radikaa Sarathkumar, Raveena Tandon, Nasser, Sudha, and Raghu Babu, among others.

The movie reportedly has a runtime of 161 minutes.