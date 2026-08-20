'Vishwanath & Sons' sees big drop; global collection crosses ₹135cr
What's the story
The Tamil-Telugu bilingual film Vishwanath & Sons, starring Suriya and Raveena Tandon, has seen a significant drop in its box office collections. On its sixth day of release, the film earned ₹5.1cr across 5,093 shows in India. This marks a 19.7% decrease from the previous day's net collection of ₹6.35cr.
Overall earnings
A look at film's total collections so far
With the latest earnings, Vishwanath & Sons's total India gross collections have now reached ₹89.49cr and total India net collections stand at ₹77.4cr so far.
The film also made a mark overseas by collecting an additional ₹1cr on Day 6, bringing its total overseas gross to ₹46cr thus far.
This pushes the worldwide gross collection to a whopping ₹135.49cr!
Language-wise earnings
Language-wise net collection on Day 6
On Day 6, Vishwanath & Sons's net collection was split between its Tamil and Telugu versions.
The Tamil version contributed ₹2.5cr (19% occupancy across 3,102 shows), while the Telugu version added ₹2.6cr (24% occupancy across 1,991 shows).
This brings the overall language-wise breakdown of total India net collections to ₹43.9cr for Tamil and ₹33.5cr for Telugu.
Regional performance
Overall occupancy rate and regional performance
The film's overall occupancy rate on Day 6 was reported at 20.12%. The highest occupancy was recorded during the night shows (24.31%).
In terms of regional performance, Chennai had the highest overall occupancy rate at 30.5%, followed by Bengaluru (11%) and Coimbatore (20.8%).
The film's performance in other regions like Trivandrum, Kochi, and Madurai also contributed to its overall earnings.
State-wise earnings
State-wise gross collection on Day 6
On Day 6, Vishwanath & Sons's state-wise gross collection was led by APTG with ₹2.5cr, followed by Tamil Nadu (₹2.15cr), Karnataka (₹0.65cr) and Kerala (₹0.5cr).
The film's total state-wise gross collection stood at ₹5.89cr on the sixth day of its release.
It is directed by Venky Atluri and features Radhika Sarathkumar and Mamitha Baiju in pivotal roles.