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Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Vishwanath & Sons' sees big drop; global collection crosses ₹135cr
'Vishwanath & Sons' sees big drop; global collection crosses ₹135cr
The Suriya starrer is still holding on at the box office

'Vishwanath & Sons' sees big drop; global collection crosses ₹135cr

By Shreya Mukherjee
Aug 20, 2026
10:09 am
What's the story

The Tamil-Telugu bilingual film Vishwanath & Sons, starring Suriya and Raveena Tandon, has seen a significant drop in its box office collections. On its sixth day of release, the film earned ₹5.1cr across 5,093 shows in India. This marks a 19.7% decrease from the previous day's net collection of ₹6.35cr.

Overall earnings

A look at film's total collections so far

With the latest earnings, Vishwanath & Sons's total India gross collections have now reached ₹89.49cr and total India net collections stand at ₹77.4cr so far.

The film also made a mark overseas by collecting an additional ₹1cr on Day 6, bringing its total overseas gross to ₹46cr thus far.

This pushes the worldwide gross collection to a whopping ₹135.49cr!

Language-wise earnings

Language-wise net collection on Day 6

On Day 6, Vishwanath & Sons's net collection was split between its Tamil and Telugu versions.

The Tamil version contributed ₹2.5cr (19% occupancy across 3,102 shows), while the Telugu version added ₹2.6cr (24% occupancy across 1,991 shows).

This brings the overall language-wise breakdown of total India net collections to ₹43.9cr for Tamil and ₹33.5cr for Telugu.

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Regional performance

Overall occupancy rate and regional performance

The film's overall occupancy rate on Day 6 was reported at 20.12%. The highest occupancy was recorded during the night shows (24.31%).

In terms of regional performance, Chennai had the highest overall occupancy rate at 30.5%, followed by Bengaluru (11%) and Coimbatore (20.8%).

The film's performance in other regions like Trivandrum, Kochi, and Madurai also contributed to its overall earnings.

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State-wise earnings

State-wise gross collection on Day 6

On Day 6, Vishwanath & Sons's state-wise gross collection was led by APTG with ₹2.5cr, followed by Tamil Nadu (₹2.15cr), Karnataka (₹0.65cr) and Kerala (₹0.5cr).

The film's total state-wise gross collection stood at ₹5.89cr on the sixth day of its release.

It is directed by Venky Atluri and features Radhika Sarathkumar and Mamitha Baiju in pivotal roles.

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