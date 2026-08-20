'Vishwanath & Sons' sees big drop; global collection crosses ₹135cr

With the latest earnings, Vishwanath & Sons's total India gross collections have now reached ₹89.49cr and total India net collections stand at ₹77.4cr so far.

The film also made a mark overseas by collecting an additional ₹1cr on Day 6, bringing its total overseas gross to ₹46cr thus far.

This pushes the worldwide gross collection to a whopping ₹135.49cr!