Suriya's 'Vishwanath & Sons' now streaming on Netflix
What's the story
The much-anticipated film, Vishwanath & Sons, starring Suriya and Mamitha Baiju, is now available for streaming on Netflix. The movie was released in theaters on August 14 and received positive reviews from both critics and viewers. It is available in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.
Storyline
What is the plot?
According to the Netflix synopsis, "A celebrated Olympian shooter travels to America looking for a donor to help his sick child, but unexpected romance complicates his search."
Directed by Venky Atluri, the film also stars Raveena Tandon, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Sunill Reddy, and Rajiv Menon.
The music was composed by G. V. Prakash Kumar, while Navin Nooli did the editing.
Success
Box office collection and production details
Upon its release, Vishwanath & Sons performed well at the box office, reportedly earning ₹205 crore worldwide.
It became the second highest-grossing film of Suriya's career.
The project was also praised for its mature handling of sensitive issues and its ability to blend serious themes with humor and lighter moments.
It is produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas.