Suriya's 'Vishwanath & Sons' now streaming on Netflix

According to the Netflix synopsis, "A celebrated Olympian shooter travels to America looking for a donor to help his sick child, but unexpected romance complicates his search."

Directed by Venky Atluri, the film also stars Raveena Tandon, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Sunill Reddy, and Rajiv Menon.

The music was composed by G. V. Prakash Kumar, while Navin Nooli did the editing.