Where to watch Suriya's 'Vishwanath & Sons' after theatrical run
What's the story
Suriya's latest film, Vishwanath & Sons, has hit the theaters. The romantic family entertainer also stars Mamitha Baiju in a lead role and was released worldwide on August 14. The movie combines romance, humor, and family-oriented entertainment. Here's everything you need to know about its digital release after it completes its theatrical run.
OTT release
Streaming platform and tentative release date
According to Deccan Chronicle, Netflix has bagged the OTT rights of Vishwanath & Sons.
An exact OTT release date hasn't been confirmed yet, but reports suggest it could start streaming in September or October 2026.
The final date will depend on the movie's box office performance and producer-streaming platform agreement.
Film details
Everything to know about the project
Written and directed by Venky Atluri, Vishwanath & Sons is a romantic drama with a strong family-entertainment angle.
The film also stars veteran actors Radhika Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon in pivotal roles.
It is produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas.
Its technical team includes composer GV Prakash Kumar, cinematographer Nimish Ravi, editor Navin Nooli, and production designer Banglan.