'VisionQuest' finale: This ex-Avenger will return in 'Doomsday'
What's the story
The finale of Marvel's VisionQuest, titled Forever, has a surprise post-credits scene. Spoilers follow. It hints at the return of Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch in Avengers: Doomsday. This revelation comes after fans were left wondering about Wanda Maximoff's fate since Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, where she seemingly sacrificed herself. The post-credits scene features Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom resurrecting Wanda, confirming her return in the upcoming film.
Plot twist
How Doctor Doom resurrects Wanda
In the post-credits scene, Doctor Doom is seen using his powers to lift the rubble that had fallen on Wanda at Mount Wundagore.
He then says, "Scarlet Witch, awaken. Your power will be mine."
This moment confirms that Scarlet Witch will return in Avengers: Doomsday, although Marvel has not yet revealed her role in the film.
Family reunion
Earlier in the episode, a hint was dropped about this
The post-credits scene isn't the only hint at Wanda's future.
Earlier in the finale, when her sons Billy and Tommy are reunited with their father Vision, Tommy asks if they'll ever see their mother again.
Vision responds that they "might say hello again." This line suggests that Wanda may be reunited with her children and possibly Vision in Avengers: Doomsday.
Villain's plan
What does Doctor Doom want from Wanda?
Doctor Doom's intentions have also left fans wondering.
Given Wanda's immense magical power, it's clear that he wants to use her abilities to strengthen himself as the multiverse faces its next threat.
This could potentially make Scarlet Witch a formidable adversary before she eventually confronts him.
To recall, Wanda was an Avenger but lost her way following Vision's cruel demise in Endgame.
Identity revealed
Who is the client?
The finale also reveals the identity of the mysterious Client, who is Virgil Horton, Phineas Horton's grandson.
He had created artificial general intelligence with his wife, Dr. Josephine Carrington, but betrayed her and intended to transfer his consciousness into Vision's body.
However, his plans were foiled by Vision's allies, leading to a tragic end for both him and Jo.