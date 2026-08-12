Vituscka sues Daily Mail over 'It Ends With Us'
Entertainment
James Vituscka, who used to write for Daily Mail, is taking legal action against his former employer.
He says he was fired after his discussions with Blake Lively's publicist and his texts with Justin Baldoni's team were brought up in court, linking him to claims of on-set misconduct during the filming of It Ends With Us.
Vituscka alleges pressure Daily Mail denies
Vituscka says Daily Mail tried to stop him from getting his own lawyer and pushed him to sign a statement he believes twisted his words.
He's suing for lost wages and emotional distress, arguing the firing was retaliation tied to the Lively-Baldoni drama.
Daily Mail calls all of this "entirely meritless" and insists they acted fairly.
The case is still ongoing.