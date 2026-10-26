Kabir Khan's son makes directorial debut with Instagram series
What's the story
Vivaan Kabir, the son of filmmaker Kabir Khan, has made his directorial debut with an Instagram series titled Project +91. The show aims to explore India's cultural diversity through the eyes of its youth. A source told Variety India that the series was inspired by a "deep desire to hunt for a homeland whose reality feels increasingly distant."
Team
Series shot without large crews or heavy equipment
The series is directed by the 23-year-old Vivaan and a team of mostly under-25 creators. The makers include Gautam Ahuja, Zaeem Khan, Kuhu Singh, Anas Arif, Parth Khadolia, Brian Dongardive, Afrah Sayed, Pramey Wadibhasme, and Saleem Khan.
The series was shot earlier this year without large crews or heavy equipment.
Mission
Series aims to document lesser-known traditions and communities
The mission of Project +91 is to uncover the most authentic stories from India. The research team finds stories, traditions, communities, and customs that are not widely known but could be lost if not documented.
Vivaan then verifies these stories by spending time in the towns where they are based before shooting them with a two-member crew.
The series premiered on October 6 and is steadily gaining popularity.