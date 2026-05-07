Vivek Agnihotri's 'Bengal Files' to release in West Bengal tomorrow
What's the story
Vivek Agnihotri's controversial film, The Bengal Files, is finally set to release across West Bengal on Friday. The film faced several hurdles last year, with Agnihotri accusing outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's government of banning it in the state. He claimed that the trailer launch was obstructed, his crew was assaulted, and multiple FIRs were filed against him. The movie was released in the rest of the country in September 2025.
Film distribution
Priya Cinemas to screen the film
Priya Cinemas's Arijit Dutta, who will release The Bengal Files on Friday, told TOI: "A censored film didn't get released in Bengal because of a party diktat. Not a single theater could screen it while the rest of India watched it." "There was so much curiosity about the film. I am glad Bengal will finally get to watch it." Distributor Satadeep Saha added, "Not just Kolkata, we are working on a list of theaters across Bengal."
Director's statement
Agnihotri on the hurdles the film faced in West Bengal
Agnihotri recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to highlight the challenges faced by the makers. He wrote, "Our trailer launch was blocked. We were attacked and assaulted." "But we never gave up. During these elections, we ensured that #TheBengalFiles was shown to as many people as possible (underground) across Bengal." Referring to the BJP's victory in the recent Assembly elections, he added, "Congratulations to the great people of Bengal. Now you can walk without fear, with your head held high."