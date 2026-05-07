Vivek Agnihotri's 'Bengal Files' to release in West Bengal tomorrow

Priya Cinemas's Arijit Dutta, who will release The Bengal Files on Friday, told TOI: "A censored film didn't get released in Bengal because of a party diktat. Not a single theater could screen it while the rest of India watched it." "There was so much curiosity about the film. I am glad Bengal will finally get to watch it." Distributor Satadeep Saha added, "Not just Kolkata, we are working on a list of theaters across Bengal."

Director's statement

Agnihotri on the hurdles the film faced in West Bengal

Agnihotri recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to highlight the challenges faced by the makers. He wrote, "Our trailer launch was blocked. We were attacked and assaulted." "But we never gave up. During these elections, we ensured that #TheBengalFiles was shown to as many people as possible (underground) across Bengal." Referring to the BJP's victory in the recent Assembly elections, he added, "Congratulations to the great people of Bengal. Now you can walk without fear, with your head held high."