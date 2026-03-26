Vivek Oberoi calls 'Dhurandhar' global phenomenon at IFFD

Film's box office collection and cast

Oberoi also talked about why festivals like IFFD are important for lifting up new voices and creative talent in filmmaking.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has already raked in over ₹700 crore worldwide since its March 19 release.

The movie brings together big names like Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and Arjun Rampal, all under National Award-winner Aditya Dhar's direction.