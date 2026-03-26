Vivek Oberoi calls 'Dhurandhar' global phenomenon at IFFD
At the International Film Festival of Delhi (IFFD) 2026, actor Vivek Oberoi called Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge a true global phenomenon.
He shared how the film has put India's storytelling on the world map, saying, "Aditya Dhar and the Dhurandhar team have projected India's voice globally."
It's another sign that Indian cinema is getting noticed far beyond home.
Film's box office collection and cast
Oberoi also talked about why festivals like IFFD are important for lifting up new voices and creative talent in filmmaking.
Dhurandhar: The Revenge has already raked in over ₹700 crore worldwide since its March 19 release.
The movie brings together big names like Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and Arjun Rampal, all under National Award-winner Aditya Dhar's direction.