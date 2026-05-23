Vivek Oberoi says working on 'Ramayana' has been 'magical'

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi has penned a heartfelt note for filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari on the occasion of his birthday. The actor, who will be seen in Tiwari's upcoming film Ramayana , called the experience of shooting for the mythological epic "nothing short of magical." He also described the sets as deeply "spiritual and transformative," adding that it is set to take Indian cinema to an unprecedented global scale.

Director's praise 'Your canvas transcends ordinary storytelling' Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Oberoi wrote, "They say a director holds a mirror to the world of cinema, but with you, Nitesh bhai, your canvas transcends ordinary storytelling." "Your art and your vision are truly out of this world." He further added that Tiwari's ability to balance large-scale storytelling with emotional depth is unmatched. "It takes a master to weave such a profound creative vision with absolute humility," he added.

On-set experience 'Stepping onto your set felt less like a shoot...' Oberoi described, "Working with you during Ramayana has been nothing short of magical." "Stepping onto your set felt less like a shoot and more like being a part of something spiritual and transformative." "Your guidance, your clarity, and that calm, anchoring energy you bring to the chaos of filmmaking truly brought magic to life for all of us." "It is an experience I will always hold close to my heart. Happy birthday @niteshtiwari22, cheers to a successful year!"

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Twitter Post See the post here They say a director holds a mirror to the world of cinema, but with you, Nitesh Bhai, your canvas transcends ordinary storytelling. Your art and your vision are truly out of this world. The way you look at a story, the depth, the scale, and the absolute purity of human emotion… — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) May 23, 2026

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