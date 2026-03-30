'Should call terrorist to act?': 'Dhurandhar' actor defends negative role

Vivek Sinha, who played the role of hijacker Zahoor Mistry in Dhurandhar, has defended his decision to accept the part. The actor revealed that he received backlash from a female viewer who told him to be ashamed for accepting such a role. Mistry's dialogue-"Hindu ek darpok qaum hai," went viral, with many equating the negative character to the actor himself. In response, Sinha explained why he took on the controversial character in an interview with PTI.

Actor's defense Sinha recounts Instagram message from viewer Sinha said in Hindi, "A few days ago, I receive a message on Instagram where someone said that I should be ashamed that I accepted the role in the film for a few bucks." "A lady wrote to me how I spoke about Hindus in such a manner being a Hindu myself. I thought should I reply to her or should I leave? Then I thought why not? Let me make my point and let it reach her."

Sinha's explanation 'If we have to show his way of thinking...' Sinha said, "Now, if in a film, which is a mirror to society, we show how characters behave...in a situation where a dangerous terrorist from Pakistan has entered India without caring about his life." "If we want to portray such a character...who's threatening at gunpoint, and if we have to show his way of thinking, how he says that Hindus are cowards. So...should we call a terrorist from Pakistan to shoot the film? We only have to do it no?"

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