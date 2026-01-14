Vivian Dsena exits 'Laughter Chefs' for new fiction series

An insider close to the channel told Times of India, "After completing his stint on Laughter Chefs, Vivian Dsena has stepped away to focus entirely on a new fiction series with Colors." "With workshops and pre-production keeping him fully booked, Vivian is preparing for something he prefers to let his work reveal - in its own time."

Dsena's journey in the industry started when he was among the top 10 finalists at the Gladrags Manhunt and Megamodel Contest in 2007. He later walked for designers like Vikram Phadnis before making his acting debut with Kasamh Se in 2008. He shot to fame as Abhay Raichand on Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani and has since starred in shows such as Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, and Sirf Tum.