Angelina Jolie-Brad Pitt's daughter Vivienne drops dad's last name
What's the story
The youngest child of actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, Vivienne, has legally changed her last name to "Jolie" from "Jolie-Pitt." The 18-year-old's decision was approved by a California judge on Monday (November 2), reported PEOPLE. With this change, she joins her siblings Maddox (25), Pax (22), Zahara (21), and Shiloh (20), who have also dropped their father's last name.
Legal proceedings
Vivienne filed for the change in July
Vivienne first filed to have "Pitt" removed from her last name in July, just after she turned 18.
The legal move is another sign of Vivienne's growing independence from the Pitt family name.
In May 2024, she was credited as "Vivienne Jolie" in the Playbill for Broadway's The Outsiders, a show she co-produced with her mother.
Sibling solidarity
Maddox's name change linked to alleged incident with Pitt
Maddox and Zahara have also legally changed their names to remove "Pitt."
Maddox's name change from "Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt" to "Maddox Chivan Jolie" was finalized on September 14, according to public court records.
This came a decade after an alleged physical abuse incident involving Pitt and his family on a private plane ride.
The FBI later cleared the F1 star, while the L.A. County Department of Children and Family Services concluded its investigation with no findings of abuse.
Family dynamics
Other details of the siblings' name changes
Shiloh was the first among Jolie and Pitt's six children to legally drop her father's name, with her appeal granted in August 2024.
Meanwhile, Pax is the only sibling who still uses the Jolie-Pitt surname publicly.
The couple, who met while filming Mr. & Mrs. Smith, separated in 2016 after 12 years together and finalized their divorce in December 2024.
They are also parents to Knox, Vivienne's twin brother.