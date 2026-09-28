MTV VMAs 2026: Full list of winners

BTS's Swim won Song of the Year and Best K-Pop. Cardi B's Safe was named Best Hip-Hop and Bruno Mars's I Just Might took home Best R&B.

Olivia Rodrigo won Best Alternative for The Cure while Bad Bunny bagged Best Latin for NUEVAYoL.

In the New Artist category, Sienna Spiro from Capitol Records emerged victorious.

Best Country went to Ella Langley for Choosin' Texas, while Art Direction was secured by PinkPantheress for Stateside + Zara Larsson.