MTV VMAs 2026: Full list of winners
What's the story
The 2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) took place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday (local time). Hosted by Snoop Dogg, the event saw Taylor Swift winning Video of the Year for The Fate of Ophelia and Best Direction for Opalite. Madonna was another big winner, taking home seven awards including Artist of the Year and Best Dance Song. Swift was also felicitated with the inaugural MTV VMA Artist Director Honors.
Other winners
Other major winners of the night
BTS's Swim won Song of the Year and Best K-Pop. Cardi B's Safe was named Best Hip-Hop and Bruno Mars's I Just Might took home Best R&B.
Olivia Rodrigo won Best Alternative for The Cure while Bad Bunny bagged Best Latin for NUEVAYoL.
In the New Artist category, Sienna Spiro from Capitol Records emerged victorious.
Best Country went to Ella Langley for Choosin' Texas, while Art Direction was secured by PinkPantheress for Stateside + Zara Larsson.
Technical awards
Best Cinematography, Best Choreography, and more
Madonna's Confessions II - The Film won Best Cinematography and Best Choreography.
Sabrina Carpenter took home Best Editing for House Tour.
Ariana Grande's Hate That I Made You Love Me was named Best Visual Effects and Song of Summer.
BTS was named Best Group while Confessions II - The Film snagged Best Long Form Video and Best Album.
Pop and collaboration awards
Best Pop and Best Collaboration
Lisa's Dream featuring Kentaro Sakaguchi won the award for Best Pop. The song was released under Lloud Co./RCA Records.
Meanwhile, Madonna & Carpenter's Bring Your Love won the award for Best Collaboration, distributed by Warner Records.
The Video Vanguard Award went to Nirvana.