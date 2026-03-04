'Vrushakarma': First look of Jayaram as Professor Ranganath out

Everything to know about 'Vrushakarma'

Vrushakarma is directed by Karthik Varma Dandu (of Virupaksha fame) and made on a massive budget reported to exceed ₹100 crore.

Alongside Chaitanya and Jayaram, the cast features Meenakshi Chaudhary and Sparsh Shrivastava.

With Mahesh Babu calling Chaitanya's earlier look "super solid," buzz around this mythic excavation thriller is high, though its release date has not been announced.