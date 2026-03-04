'Vrushakarma': First look of Jayaram as Professor Ranganath out
Entertainment
The team behind Naga Chaitanya's upcoming action-adventure, Vrushakarma, just dropped the first-look poster of veteran actor Jayaram as Professor Ranganath.
The poster comes with the tagline, "His obsession was not a flaw. It was a compass."
A full sneak peek is set for March 5 at 12:12pm.
Everything to know about 'Vrushakarma'
Vrushakarma is directed by Karthik Varma Dandu (of Virupaksha fame) and made on a massive budget reported to exceed ₹100 crore.
Alongside Chaitanya and Jayaram, the cast features Meenakshi Chaudhary and Sparsh Shrivastava.
With Mahesh Babu calling Chaitanya's earlier look "super solid," buzz around this mythic excavation thriller is high, though its release date has not been announced.