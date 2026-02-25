Naga Chaitanya's 'Vrushakarma' teaser to be out on this date

Film details

Everything to know about 'Vrushakarma'

The film, directed by Karthik Dandu and produced by BVSN Prasad and Sukumar B under Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra and Sukumar Writings, features Chaitanya and Meenakshi Chaudhary in lead roles. Laapataa Ladies actor Sparsh Shrivastava will take on the role of the antagonist. The film's title symbolizes "one whose actions are righteous," signifying Chaitanya's character in the movie. Chaitanya said in a statement, "The narrative explores universal themes of good versus evil and the struggle against fate."