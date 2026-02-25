Naga Chaitanya's 'Vrushakarma' teaser to be out on this date
What's the story
Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya is gearing up for the release of his upcoming action drama, Vrushakarma. According to a report by 123 Telugu, the makers are planning to drop a teaser for the film on March 5. However, an official confirmation is still awaited. The film's first look was revealed by actor Mahesh Babu on Chaitanya's birthday.
Film details
Everything to know about 'Vrushakarma'
The film, directed by Karthik Dandu and produced by BVSN Prasad and Sukumar B under Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra and Sukumar Writings, features Chaitanya and Meenakshi Chaudhary in lead roles. Laapataa Ladies actor Sparsh Shrivastava will take on the role of the antagonist. The film's title symbolizes "one whose actions are righteous," signifying Chaitanya's character in the movie. Chaitanya said in a statement, "The narrative explores universal themes of good versus evil and the struggle against fate."
Career milestone
Chaitanya excited for 'NC24'
Vrushakarma is Chaitanya's 24th film, also known as NC24. The actor had expressed his excitement for the project earlier, saying, "I believe NC24 has the ability to resonate with a broad audience." The movie's music has been composed by Ajaneesh B Loknath, who was also behind Kantara's celebrated soundtrack.