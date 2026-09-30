'The Vvaan' bounces back; nears ₹60cr after Day 5
What's the story
The Hindi fantasy thriller The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, has shown a significant increase in its box office collection. On Tuesday, the film earned ₹6 crore across 7,162 shows, marking a 14.3% rise from Monday's net collection of ₹5.25 crore. This brings the total India gross collections to ₹53.45 crore and total India net collections to ₹44.85 crore so far.
Box office journey
Film's collection trends since release day
Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest has been able to attract audiences to theaters.
The film's daily collections have shown an upward trend since its release on September 25, indicating that audience reception has been more favorable than critical response.
The film also earned ₹0.5 crore overseas on Day 5, taking its total overseas gross to ₹4.5 crore and worldwide gross collection to ₹57.95 crore so far.
Film's premise
Here's everything to know about the film
Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest is a folklore thriller set in rural Bihar.
The film follows Rishi Kumar (Malhotra), an atheist, Mumbai-based engineer who returns to his ancestral village during the Chhath Puja festivities.
His journey takes a dark turn when he encounters the mysterious forest surrounding the village and the legends associated with the Van Devi Temple.
Cast and crew
Supporting cast and production details
Apart from Malhotra and Bhatia, The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest also stars Maniesh Paul, Sunil Grover, Anup Soni, Shweta Tiwari, and Milind Gunaji in supporting roles.
The film marks TVF's first major theatrical production and Mishra's feature directorial debut.
Ektaa Kapoor co-produces.