'The Vvaan' bounces back; nears ₹60cr after Day 5

Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest has been able to attract audiences to theaters.

The film's daily collections have shown an upward trend since its release on September 25, indicating that audience reception has been more favorable than critical response.

The film also earned ₹0.5 crore overseas on Day 5, taking its total overseas gross to ₹4.5 crore and worldwide gross collection to ₹57.95 crore so far.