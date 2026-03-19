Where to watch Sidharth Malhotra-Tamannaah Bhatia's 'Vvan' after theatrical run?
What's the story
Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen in a new thriller titled Vvan: Force of the Forest. The film was announced at Prime Video's 2026 India event, where the streaming giant unveiled its upcoming 2026 slate. The movie is directed by Deepak Mishra and written by Arunabh Kumar. It also stars Maniesh Paul, Sunil Grover, Shweta Tiwari, and Anup Soni.
Storyline
Here's what the film is about
The film follows a "rational" man who returns to his ancestral village, dismissing its age-old beliefs as superstition. He refuses to heed warnings about a forbidden forest tied to his lineage. However, when he crosses its boundaries, he unknowingly awakens a goddess whose power defies everything he understands about the world. The movie explores the tension between belief and logic, tradition and modernity.
Production
Production details and other projects of the lead actors
Vvan: Force of the Forest is produced by Balaji Telefilms Ltd in association with TVF Motion Pictures and 11:11 Productions. The film is backed by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar, and Niraj Kothari. Malhotra was last seen in Param Sundari while Bhatia featured in the Prime show Do You Wanna Partner.