Waddingham: Women need not play Bond in 'Ride or die'
At the London screening for Prime Video's Ride or Die, Hannah Waddingham made it clear she's not interested in being the next James Bond.
Her take? "a woman doesn't need to play James Bond, we've got other things to do."
Instead, she's starring as Judith Burton, a middle-aged assassin with a double life, in a show that mixes action, comedy, and some heartfelt moments.
'Ride or Die' premieres July 15
Ride or Die premieres July 15 and features Octavia Spencer, Paul Rudd, and Jennifer Garner. The series stands out for its focus on middle-aged women taking center stage in wild adventures.
Waddingham joked she was surprised to be cast, thinking they wanted her advice instead.
Spencer's character even becomes a hitman after her best friend lands in legal trouble—so expect plenty of twists and laughs.