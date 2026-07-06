Waddingham: Women need not play Bond in 'Ride or die' Entertainment Jul 06, 2026

At the London screening for Prime Video's Ride or Die, Hannah Waddingham made it clear she's not interested in being the next James Bond.

Her take? "a woman doesn't need to play James Bond, we've got other things to do."

Instead, she's starring as Judith Burton, a middle-aged assassin with a double life, in a show that mixes action, comedy, and some heartfelt moments.