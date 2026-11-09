Wagner Moura reunites with 'Secret Agent' director for 'Foreign Correspondent'
What's the story
Brazilian filmmaker Kleber Mendonca Filho and actor Wagner Moura, who recently worked together on the Oscar-nominated film The Secret Agent, are reuniting for a new project. At a press conference for Cine Ceará, Filho announced that their next collaboration is currently going by the title Foreign Correspondent. He revealed that he is already deep into research for the film, which is expected to be a period drama set in 1930s Recife, Brazil, reported World of Reel.
Plot details
Film will explore events leading up to WWII in Brazil
Foreign Correspondent will delve into the events leading up to World War II in Brazil.
The film will explore significant historical moments from the 1935 communist uprising to Getulio Vargas's rise to power shortly after.
This narrative choice has drawn comparisons to Alfred Hitchcock's classic film of the same name, which features a reporter inadvertently caught up in a spy plot in Europe on the brink of WWII.
Director's portfolio
Filho and Moura's successful cinematic journey
Filho is known for his critically acclaimed films such as Aquarius and Bacurau.
His collaboration with Moura on The Secret Agent received an Oscar nomination, further cementing their successful partnership.
Meanwhile, Moura is also known for The Last House, Narcos, The Gray Man, and Marighella, among others.